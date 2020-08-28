Gardaí set to get power to close pubs for 30 days for breaching Covid-19 guidelines

Pubs face being closed for up to 30 days for flouting public health guidelines under new regulations being signed off at Cabinet today.

The Government is looking to crack down on premises which break the Covid-19 restrictions.

Sources say that under the plan, a garda will be able to enter a premises under the order of a Superintendent and those found to be breaching the rules can be closed for up to a month.

However, gardaí will be able to apply to the District Court for a longer closure order. Owners who do not comply with closures can be fined or imprisoned.

There will be no change to the number allowed at weddings, which will remain at 50, but Ministers will sign off on a crackdown on house parties.

Under the new regulations, it will be an offence to arrange or host a gathering in a private home which has more than six people. However, it remains unclear if the Government will allow gardaí to enter private homes to enforce this rule.

The updated rules will also make the wearing of masks by restaurant and bar staff mandatory.

Read More No room for ‘apartheid’ on Covid guidelines

Pubs which do not serve food will not be reopened for at least another three weeks, with Chief Clinical Officer of the HSE Dr Colm Henry warning that it was too soon.

“Now we’re opening schools and that’s an important milestone in our experience of Covid so far, because we’re recognising the impact closures have had on children’s health and well being, so now is not the right time to reopen pubs at this critical juncture," he told Morning Ireland.

Publican representative bodies have warned that any new lockdown should see a temporary ban on alcohol sales.

Padraig Cribben of the Vintner's Federation of Ireland told RTÉ Radio One's Today with Claire Byrne that if the sale of alcohol leading to house parties was an issue, a temporary ban should be brought in.

"If it is the source of the problem, then a ban should be considered.

"Cheap alcohol on the market has been an issue, we've been consistent in saying that for the last decade and not just now, and I do believe that that should be addressed, and addressed now," he added.