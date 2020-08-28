Kildare Social Democrat Cllr loses party whip for holiday in Spain

Kildare Social Democrat Cllr loses party whip for holiday in Spain
Social Democrats Kildare Councillor Bill Clear. Picture: Bill Clear/Twitter
Friday, August 28, 2020 - 11:48 AM
Digital Desk staff

A Social Democrats councillor has been sanctioned by the party for going on holiday to Spain.

Kildare representative Cllr Bill Clear said the trip to the country not on the 'green list' was a poor decision. 

He has apologised to his constituents and resigned from his role as Deputy Mayor of Naas.

The party said he breached Covid-19 guidelines and have removed the whip for six months.

In a statement this morning the party's national executive said Mr Clear accepted he had exercised poor judgment. 

"The National Executive this evening considered Cllr Clear’s explanation for his trip to Spain and his failure to adhere to public health guidance. 

"The National Executive have taken into account the seriousness of the issue, his expressions of regret, and the actions he has already taken to demonstrate that regret.

"The Party expects its public representatives to uphold high standards in public office and regret this lapse in judgement by Cllr Clear, who has to date been a strong representative for his constituents in Naas Municipal District. 

"Accordingly, the National Executive have decided to remove the whip from Cllr Clear for a period of six months, beginning immediately," the statement said. 

The apology comes as the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) continues to monitor the outbreak of Covid-19 in the county. 

Yesterday, Chief Clinical Officer at the HSE and member of NPHET Dr Colm Henry said: "The two-week incidents there are much higher than the national average, the national average being as I said earlier 27.5.

"It has fallen slightly to 15.9 over the past two weeks but the other two counties that were originally impacted, Offaly and Laois, showed falling levels more or less at a par with other counties hence the lifting of restrictions on those counties."

Meanwhile, Monaghan Sinn Féin representative Cathy Bennett has been sanctioned by her party for travelling to Lanzarote and breaching party guidance, as well as health advice on international travel.

