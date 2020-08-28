Cabinet discusses Garda powers to shutdown house parties and non-Covid-19 compliant pubs 

Cabinet discusses Garda powers to shutdown house parties and non-Covid-19 compliant pubs 

As part of the proposals, it would be an offence to organise or attend a gathering of more than six people in a private house. Picture: iStock

Friday, August 28, 2020 - 07:35 AM
Digital Desk staff

The cabinet is meeting today to consider increased enforcement powers for Gardaí to shutdown house parties and pubs that are not complying with public health guidelines.

The proposed new legislation is part of further measures to tackle the spread of Covid-19 announced last week and is expected to be approved by Ministers today.

As part of the proposals, it would be an offence to organise or attend a gathering of more than six people in a private house.

Meanwhile, publicans want the Government to announce a financial package later today - which the Tánaiste pledged.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is recommending pubs don't reopen on Monday.

Two weeks ago Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he would bring forward additional supports at today's Cabinet meeting if the closure orders continue.

Paul Moynihan, from the Vintners Federation of Ireland, said many pubs will close for good if they don't get help urgently.

Mr Moynihan said: "There's no point in talking about small measures here, we need an industrial, big help out from the government. 

"Most publicans now are at their end, financially, and even physically and mentally is the problems among them. 

"We're facing huge problems. As I said, we'd love an announcement from the government: 'Thank you for helping us out here, we're keeping your industry closed. But here is the help we are going to offer you for the thelp that you've done for the country'."

Yesterday Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said pubs are to stay shut for at least another two weeks to allow health officials to track the impact of schools reopening has on the spread of Covid-19.

Dr Ronan Glynn urged restraint in what was at times an impassioned appeal during last night’s Covid-19 briefing.

“We simply can't have everything with the pandemic,” he said.

“We can have an education system open. We can protect the most vulnerable. We can have a health system get back up and running, and address all the backlogs that we have. But all the other stuff?

“We want to have sport, we want people to be able to go to pubs, we want people to be able to socialise — but right now is not the moment.”

Read More

Not the day to consider reopening pubs, insists Glynn


More in this section

Helping partially sighted children to return to school Nearly half of children waiting for appointment with mental health service in Cork and Kerry
Bodies found in lorry container Six in UK court accused of people-smuggling over migrants’ container deaths
Ulster powersharing Children’s commissioner – significant gaps in NI special needs schools guidance

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices