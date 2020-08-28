Nearly half of children waiting for appointment with mental health service in Cork and Kerry

The HSE said child and adolescent mental health services continued during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Guide Dogs/PA Wire

Friday, August 28, 2020 - 07:18 AM
Digital Desk staff

Over 220 children have been waiting over a year for an appointment with the mental health service.

According to Freedom of Information figures, nearly half of them are in Cork and Kerry.

The HSE said child and adolescent mental health services continued during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But during the height of the crisis, 90% of consultations were through phone and video call.

New figures, released under the Freedom of Information Act, reveal there are still 2,315 kids waiting to be seen.

224 have been waiting for over a year, 103 of whom are in Cork and Kerry.

Other badly affected areas include the midlands and the northwest and parts of the northeast.

Dr Anne Kehoe, from the Psychological Society of Ireland, said the lists are unacceptable.

Dr Kehoe said: "It's truly shocking and unacceptable for the families and the children themselves who have to wait that long to receive a service for moderate to severe mental health problems, I suppose I think most people would agree with that. 

"Nationally there are many reasons for that . I think anxiety is extremely high at the minute. Living through this very abnormal situation, a pandemic, has a huge impact on mental health." 

The HSE said latest data shows 78.5% of referrals so far this year have been offered an appointment within 12 weeks.

