EU Commission President signals Ireland could lose trade portfolio

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has given a clear signal Ireland will lose the trade portfolio when it nominates its new EU Commissioner.

In a televised address delivered in Brussels without any media questions, Ms von der Leyen said she will decide on the final allocation of portfolios in the College of Commissioners at a later stage.

Senior government sources have accepted it will an uphill battle to keep the trade portfolio but the sending of a heavyweight figure from the current government is seen as required if the influential post is to be retained.

She called on the Irish government to present two names, one male and one female, as candidates to replace Phil Hogan.

In a television address on Thursday morning, Ms von der Leyen paid tribute to Mr Hogan’s work as a Commissioner, confirming she accepted his resignation.

“Last night Phil Hogan submitted his resignation from the post as Trade Commissioner. I respect this. I am very grateful to Phil Hogan for his tireless and successful work as a Commissioner and as a member of the College. I thank him warmly for his valuable contribution to the work of the Commission, not only in this mandate, but also in the previous mandate, when he was Commissioner in charge of Agriculture and Rural Development," she said.

Ms von der Leyen said she expects Commissioners must be extra vigilant in their behaviour.

“In the current circumstances, as Europe fights to reduce the spread of the coronavirus and Europeans make sacrifices and accept painful restrictions, I expect the members of the College to be particularly vigilant about compliance with applicable national or regional rules or recommendations,” she said.

“Over the past days, I discussed with Phil Hogan about his movements in Ireland, in light of information that emerged regarding respect of public health guidelines in Ireland.”

Ms von der Leyen said it is for the Irish Government, under the laws governing appointments, to propose suitable candidates.

She asked the Irish government to provide two nominees for the new Commissionership, one man and one woman, and will only decide on allocation of portfolios after she has decided on the Irish nominee.

“In accordance with Article 246 of the Treaty, it is up now to the Irish government to present suitable candidates for a Commissioner of Irish nationality. As in the past, I will invite the Irish government to propose a woman and a man,” she added.

Government sources have indicated to the Irish Examiner that Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is “willing and able” to serve should it be agreed between the government parties and is approved by Ms von der Leyen’s office.

Mr Coveney’s reduced status in the current government means he has been effectively sidelined in the Brexit process as he falls behind Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and the sense is that he sees the move to Europe as a better way of playing a meaningful role.

In terms of process, the Irish government will now finalise its list of candidates and present it to President von der Leyen for consideration. The successful person will then be subject to a ratification process in the European Parliament.