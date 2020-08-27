Ex-Ulster Unionist politician appointed Veterans’ Commissioner for Northern Ireland

A former Ulster Unionist politician has been appointed as the first Veterans’ Commissioner for Northern Ireland.

Danny Kinahan said he is “honoured and proud” to have been given the role by Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis.

He has pledged to ensure that British army veterans have a strong voice and can receive support.

The new role was agreed in the New Decade, New Approach deal to act as an independent point of contact to support and enhance outcomes for veterans.

Mr Kinahan said there are 150,000 veterans living in Northern Ireland.

“We all too often just remember their service in Afghanistan, Iraq, and our own Troubles, but forget about their work in other fields: tackling Ebola in Africa, the protection of shipping in the Gulf, the control and rescue of migrants, as well as the work done by them in African game parks protecting wildlife from poachers,” he said.

“Our Armed Forces are active in numerous countries throughout the world offering advice, help and training, often putting their lives at risk so that we all can enjoy ours.

“We should be proud of them and recognise their skills and the sacrifices they and their families have made. We should welcome them back into society when they retire, ensure they are not forgotten are not put at any disadvantage. When they need help it should be there for them immediately.

“My role as Veterans’ Commissioner is to ensure that this is the case and that coordinated and effective delivery exists for all those who have served. I look forward to ensuring that this is so.”

Mr Kinahan served with the British Army's Blues and Royals before starting a career in politics and was elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly for six years, and also represented South Antrim at Westminster.

He said he will be stepping away from local politics to focus on the new role.

The appointment is for three years, ending on August 31, 2023.