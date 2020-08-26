'I have meditated on this': Phil Hogan speaks on EU resignation

Phil Hogan has resigned from his role as EU commissioner for trade, stating his role in the golfgate scandal was “a distraction” from the work he was doing. Mr Hogan was one of over 80 people to attend the Oireachtas Golf Society event last Wednesday night. He also came under fire for his travel in Ireland in recent weeks.

Speaking to RTÉ's Tony Connelly, Hogan said he "deeply regrets" that his trip to Ireland has caused so much upset, anger and concern to people.

“People have suffered a lot with the Covid-19 regulations. We’ve had people dying, we’ve had people who are worried about their families, we have had business communities, and society, in general, engaging in an upheaval because of this pandemic.

“Of course, I broke no law when I went to Ireland. I broke no regulations, but I could have adhered better to the guidelines.” Hogan said that the scandal surrounding him had become a distraction “a time when they were trying to grapple with the seriousness of this pandemic.”

“I felt that the fact that I made these mistakes, notwithstanding the fact that I didn't break the law, was a sufficient distraction from the job that I was doing, and for the work of the commission. I have meditated on this very seriously in the last few days. And, of course, I've come to the conclusion that I should remove this distraction."

Mr Hogan was asked if he had made this decision himself, or was it due to pressure from commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

“I resigned myself. I'm somebody that has been a public servant for almost 40 years I know how to take responsibility. In fact, I've done it before, 25 years' ago.

“After almost 40 years in public life. in Ireland and in Europe. I have come to the reluctant conclusion that this sort of distraction around my visit to Ireland was going to continue and continue, and therefore I should resign and take myself away from this work that's essential now for the European Union and the member states to work together for to deal with the core epidemic.”

Mr Hogan admitted that this could be the end of his “political chapter.”

“I'm resigning in order to ensure that people understand that I've made mistakes. I should have adhered better to guidelines, I broke no law, but I feel that the distraction that this was going [to] cause to the work of the European Commission and the European Union and the hurt doesn't cause, of course, too many families should be acknowledged.”

Mr Hogan was questioned as to whether he believed Ireland could hold on to the trade portfolio following this.

“Well, I can tell you it didn't cross my mind today. What I was engaged with all day with the president [of] the commission was to find a mechanism where we could actually support each other and to acknowledge to her, the deep embarrassment, that the mistakes I made in Ireland had caused.

“The upset and anger for people that have gone through all of these difficulties in implementing the Covid-19 regulations. I certainly came to the conclusion quite early today, that this is the right decision that I should make. And I'm happy with that decision.”