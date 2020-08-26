'This could be the end of my political chapter': Phil Hogan resigns over Golfgate

Phil Hogan has resigned as EU Commissioner following recent controversy about his involvement in the Oireachtas Golf Society Dinner and his movements around Ireland in the preceding days.

Mr Hogan tendered his resignation to Commission President Ursula von der Leyden this evening, just a day after furnishing her with a report on his movements around Ireland between July 31 and August 22, when he returned to Brussels.

In a statement, Ms von der Leyen said she respected Mr Hogan’s decision and wished him well in the future.

“Commissioner Phil Hogan has submitted his resignation. I respect his decision," she said.

“I am very grateful to him for his tireless work as a Trade Commissioner since the start of this mandate and for his successful term as Commissioner in charge of Agriculture in the previous College.

“He was a valuable and respected member of the College. I wish him all the best for the future.”

Tonight Commissioner @PhilHoganEU submitted his resignation. I respect his decision. I am grateful for his work as a Trade Commissioner and a member of my team. https://t.co/xPcdLX3kmy — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) August 26, 2020

Confirming his resignation on RTÉ's Nine O'Clock News, Mr Hogan said: "I deeply regret that my trip to Ireland in recent times has caused so much upset and anger and concern to people. People have suffered a lot with the Covid-19 regulations. We've had people dying, we've had people who are worried about their families. We've had businesses, communities and society generally engaging in an upheaval because of this pandemic.

"Of course, I broke no law when I went to Ireland, I broke no regulations but I could have adhered better to the guidelines. This was a distraction of course for many people at a time when they are trying to grapple with the seriousness of this pandemic and I felt that the fact that I made these mistakes, notwithstanding the fact that I didn't break the law, was a sufficient distraction from the job that I was doing and from the work of the commission."

I've come to the reluctant conclusion that this sort of distraction around my visit to Ireland was going to continue and continue and therefore I should resign.

Mr Hogan said his resignation "could be the end of my political chapter."

"All I can say is the distraction this was bringing to the work of the European Unuon and to my work as European Commissioner was not acceptable," he said.

He thanked his European colleagues.

He said he accepted: "I should have adhered better to guidelines", but said: "I broke no law". He further acknowledged the "distraction this was going to cause to the work of the European Union...and the hurt it caused to many families."

He also acknowledged the "deep embarrassment" the incident had caused at European level.

Mr Hogan said he "came the conclusion today" that he should resign.

Mr Hogan had apologised "fully and unreservedly" for his attendance at the dinner through a statement released on social media on Sunday last.

1) I wish to apologise fully and unreservedly for attending the Oireachtas golf society dinner on Wednesday night last. — Phil Hogan (@PhilHoganEU) August 23, 2020

In a further statement issued today, Mr Hogan again apologised to the Irish people for his actions.

"I reiterate my heartfelt apology to the Irish people for the mistakes I made during my visit. The Irish people have made incredible efforts to contain the coronavirus, and the European Commission will continue to support you, and all EU Member States, in defeating this terrible pandemic."

Mr Hogan said it was "the honour of [his] life" to serve as European Commissioner.

His resignation has been acknowledged by the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Minister Eamon Ryan, who said the government will consider his replacement in due course.

"While this must have been a difficult decision for him personally, we believe that it is the correct course of action given the circumstances of the past week. We all have a responsibility to support and adhere to public health guidelines and regulations," they said in a joint statement.

"We all must persevere in our efforts against Covid 19. Former Commissioner Hogan has served Europe and Ireland with distinction."

The Golfgate controversy also saw Fianna Fáil's Dara Calleary resign his post as Agriculture Minister after just 35 days in the job after attending the event in Clifden on August 19.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is the favourite to replace Phil Hogan as Ireland’s EU Commissioner.

It had been made clear that should Mr Hogan resign or be sacked by EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, Fine Gael will retain the right to nominate his successor.