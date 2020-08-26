Taoiseach repeatedly fails to say Phil Hogan must resign

Taoiseach Mícheál Martin has repeatedly declined to say that EU Commissioner Phil Hogan should resign, saying that the Government would accept whatever decision Commission president Ursula von der Leyen makes.

Mr Martin, speaking at a school in Dublin ahead of its reopening, said that "what has been a significant difficulty for the Government" had been the "changing narrative as this story has unfolded".

However, Mr Martin stopped short of calling for Mr Hogan to resign, saying that the decision will be made by Ms von der Leyen and the Government will respect that decision.

Mr Martin said that no Irish official had been in contact with the commission president and they would not be in future. He said that Ms von der Leyen must "work within the legal framework available to her".

A spokesperson for Ms von der Leyen said the commission president is “studying carefully” the 20-page dossier Mr Hogan submitted on his movements around Ireland.

“The commissioner is ultimately responsible and accountable to the Commission and to the president of the commission, he is not accountable to the Oireachtas and the Government and I was very clear in honouring and observing that demarcation.

Taoiseach Mícheál Martin with Sean Haughey, TD and Kieran Creaner, Principal of Scoil Fiachra Senior NS, Beaumont. Picture: Julien Behal

“Clearly the president has to work within the legal parameters of the treaties and I am not going to in any way seek to influence or interfere with the president’s confidence in that regard.”

Mr Martin said that Mr Hogan's actions, breaching health guidelines numerous times since returning to Ireland, were damaging to public confidence.

I think he's undermined the whole approach to public health in Ireland.

Mr Martin said that the Government would respect Ms von der Leyen's decision and would continue to work with Mr Hogan should he remain in his job.

"I think we've made very clear our anger and annoyance at the degree to which the commissioner has undermined public confidence in the adherence to the health guidelines.

"It now remains an issue for the president of the commission in respect to the legal framework within which she has to operate to make a decision and we will respect that decision.

Taoiseach Mícheál Martin talking to Aine Carberry Principal of Scoil Fiachra Junior National School. Picture: Julien Behal

"And we will work with the commission, obviously, in the best interests of this country and in the best interest of Europe, in terms of bringing about a resolution of the Brexit challenge, because it's in the best interest of Europe, Ireland in the UK, that we do have a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement that protects jobs in Ireland, UK and Europe and that's the overriding objective.

"We have very good relationships with the commission, I have a very good relationship with the president of the commission. And in that context, that professional relationship will continue."