Micheál Martin: 'I think he's undermined the whole approach to public health in Ireland'
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has declined to call on Phil Hogan to resign. Picture: Damien Storan.
Wednesday, August 26, 2020 - 12:39 PM
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has repeatedly declined to say that EU Commissioner Phil Hogan should resign, saying that the government would accept whatever decision Commission President Ursula von der Leyden makes.

Mr Martin, speaking at a school in Dublin ahead of its reopening, said that "what that has been a significant difficulty for the government" had been the "changing narrative as this story has unfolded".

However, Mr Martin stopped short of calling for Mr Hogan to resign, saying that the decision will be made by Ms von der Leyden and the government will respect that decision.

Mr Martin said that no Irish official had been in contact with the President and they would not be in the future. He said that Ms Von der Leyden must "work within the legal framework available to her".

Mr Martin said that Mr Hogan's actions, breaching health guidelines numerous times since returning to Ireland, were damaging to public confidence.

"I think he's undermined the whole approach to public health in Ireland."

Mr Martin said that the government would respect Ms von der Leyden's decision and would continue to work with Mr Hogan should he remain in his job.

"In terms of his role as a European Commissioner, he's performed well as a European Commissioner. But where we feel is undermined public confidence is in relation to the public health guidelines that are not going beyond yesterday’s statement."

HSE: Children displaying low-grade symptoms in school will not be tested for Covid-19

