European Commission President considers Phil Hogan's report amid Golfgate fallout

The EU Commission President is committed to making a comprehensive and fair decision on Phil Hogan’s future, according to a spokesperson.

Ursula von der Leyen has spoken further with the embattled Trade Commissioner after he issued her with a report on his movements in Ireland.

He has come under continued criticism in the wake of the Golfgate scandal.

EC Deputy Chief Spokesperson Dana Spinant said Phil Hogan is report is being carefully analysed.

"I can tell you that she [Von der Leyen] is committed to making an assessment which is both comprehensive and fair.

"As soon as she feels that she has the full picture she will complete that assessment and you will have the information and the result that you are asking about," said Ms Spinant.

Meanwhile, Independent TD Verona Murphy has said that Ireland needs to retain the Trade portfolio at the EU Commission, not to do so would be commercial suicide, she warned.

“Do we cut off our nose to spite our face at a time of the most crucial talks,” she told RTÉ radio’s Claire Byrne show.

It would not serve anybody to “throw the baby out with the bathwater”, doing so would mean Ireland was heading into the Brexit negotiations with no Commissioner, she said.

“It will not serve the country if there is no Commissioner in the Brexit negotiations. We need to hold that portfolio. We will suffer as a country if we don’t retain this.”

Ms Murphy said she fully understood the emotions and anger of the public at Mr Hogan’s actions.

The optics of the Oireachtas golf society event seemed to suggest that “there was one law for us and one law for them”.

Everyone had a right to be angry about this, she said.

But the resignation of Mr Hogan would be equivalent to commercial suicide. The cost to Ireland would be disproportionate, she said.