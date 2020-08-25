Staff test positive at Kilkenny Hospital where two workers died of Covid-19 in April

Two hospital staff have been diagnosed with Covid-19 at St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny. File picture
Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - 13:17 PM
Sarah Slater

Two hospital staff have been diagnosed with Covid-19 at a facility where two employees passed away earlier this year from the virus.

Up to 14 other staff members at St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny are self-isolating due to contact with Covid-19 patients as they await test results.

Two healthcare workers at a hospital died after contracting the virus last April. Catherine Whelan Hickey died following a brave battle against the virus in the Intensive Care Unit. Mrs Whelan Hickey was part of the household staff.

The 51-year-old who was originally from Ballavara, The Rower, Co Kilkenny but settled in The Butts in Kilkenny City with her husband Christopher, daughter Mechaela and son Christopher.

Father-of-one Jim Kenny, who was in his early 40s, from Byrnesgrove, Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny also succumbed to the deadly virus. Mr Kenny was also a member of the support staff at the hospital. Both died on April 15.

Work is underway on the development of a compensation scheme for the families of frontline healthcare workers that have died due to Covid-19 that was contracted in the workplace.

When the compensation scheme is developed and cleared by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly it will be submitted to the Government for approval.

The various options available are currently being considered, however, due to the complexities and sensitivities involved the Department of Health has said it would not be appropriate to comment further, at this stage, in relation to the draft scheme.

A spokesperson for the Ireland East Hospital Group (IEHG) said: “A small number of staff who have had close contact with the patients have been tested and are currently self-isolating as outlined by the Covid 19 safety and contact tracing protocols.” 

A recent outbreak of the superbug CPE in a geriatric ward has also added to the pressure at the hospital and a trade union representative said that staff are working as hard as they can.

Denis Hynes, of Siptu’s health division, said: “It’s a major problem out there at the minute and I’ve been talking to the staff and it’s only a question of time before complete fatigue sets in, they’re working extremely hard.

“It’s very difficult, when you’re talking to the staff, you see what they’re facing, Staff are looking after people, they’re doing the best they can, (and ) have commitment and loyalty (to their work)”.

