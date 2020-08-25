Golfgate: Phil Hogan asked to produce full report on golf event

Golfgate: Phil Hogan asked to produce full report on golf event

EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan travelled in and out of Kildare in breach of lockdown measures. Picture: Niall Carson/PA. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - 12:48 PM
Cate McCurry and David Hughes, PA

The head of the European Commission expects a full report from Phil Hogan on his attendance at the controversial Oireachtas golf society dinner in Galway, according to a spokeswoman.

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen also wants the EU Trade Commissioner to publish the timeline of his movements in Ireland over recent weeks.

Pressure has been building on Mr Hogan to step down from his EU role after he attended last week’s function with more than 80 people present.

Large social gatherings are discouraged in the country during the pandemic.

Mr Hogan due to his commission position has significant standing in Brussels and would be deeply involved in any deal with Britain after Brexit.

What is important for the president is that the matter is clarified in the public domain with the right level of details, and that transparency is ensured about this matter

Dana Spinant, European Commission

European Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant said on Tuesday that it is “premature to discuss” any sanctions Mr Hogan might face.

Transparency Ensured

She said she is “confident” that he will “make himself available” to discuss his actions.

She also said that Ms von der Leyen “wishes to understand not just the moves, but the circumstances in which those took place” because it is difficult for Brussels to know the rules in each county of Ireland.

“What is important for the president is that the matter is clarified in the public domain with the right level of details, and that transparency is ensured about this matter,” Ms Spinant said.

Mr Hogan has already provided an initial report of his actions but has been asked to give further details about his movements in Ireland.

He has been told to produce a report and timeline of his movements within hours as he battles to save his job.

Mr Spinant told reporters that Ms von der Leyen expects a “detailed report” from Mr Hogan by 2pm Brussels time (1pm Irish time) on Tuesday.

“The president also encourages Commissioner Hogan to publish the timeline of his moves in Ireland during the period that he stayed there to ensure full transparency,” she said.

Gardaí are investigating whether coronavirus regulations were broken in holding the Oireachtas golf society event two days after the Government announced it intended to curb the numbers permitted to gather together.

The trade and former agriculture commissioner has also been urged to consider his position by Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar, after attending the dinner at a hotel in Galway.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Mr Hogan should make a comprehensive statement to the public.

Read More

Storm Francis: 'We've questions to be answered' after flooding overwhelms defences in Cork

More in this section

CUH Labs 18.JPG Staff test positive at Kilkenny Hospital where two workers died of Covid-19 in April
FILE PHOTO European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is expected to respond today to Phil Hogan's report on the Oireach Golfgate: Phil Hogan ordered to produce report of movements by this afternoon
FILE PHOTO Dara Calleary TD has resigned from his position as Deputy Leader of Fianna Fail END IFA says Micheál Martin to appoint new Minister for Agriculture next week
coronavirusgolfgateplace: republic of irelandplace: uk

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices