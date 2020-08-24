Children in close contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19 were not contacted for nine days

Children who came into close contact with a confirmed case of the coronavirus at a summer camp run by Ireland’s lead sporting authority were not contacted regarding the issue for nine days, it has emerged.

Sport Ireland, the State authority charged with the development of sport in Ireland, has been running children's summer camps at the National Aquatic Centre campus in Blanchardstown, Dublin, where SI itself is headquartered, since June 29.

At one such camp on Friday, August 14, a nine-year-old boy participating apparently came into close contact with a case of the virus.

However, he heard nothing about the contact until nine days later on August 23 when his father received an automated text message stating that the contact had occurred and that he had been referred for a Covid-19 test.

That text instructed the boy to restrict his movements for at least another five days as symptoms could still develop regardless of the test result.

That result has yet to be received despite 24 hours having elapsed since it was carried out.

“It was all very well organised,” the parent told the Irish Examiner regarding the summer camp.

It’s just that it took nine days before we received the text.

He said: “All the kids were in pods, with everyone to be dropped off at a specific area and then picked up at another specific area. We had another child present but in a separate pod, and they have received no text.”

The father said it would be impossible to put an accurate number on the number of children present but said at a best estimate “about a hundred”.

“We got the text yesterday and did the test yesterday, but we’ve heard nothing back yet.

“It just seems to fly in the face of what the HSE have been telling us on testing and tracing,” he said.

It is unknown who the confirmed case was, nor how many of the children present were affected by the contact.

Neither the HSE nor Sport Ireland had replied to requests for comment on the matter at the time of publication.

It is broadly understood that three days at a maximum from test referral to completion of contact tracing is the threshold for a track and trace system to be effective.

With the recent spike in virus cases the HSE had admitted that the average turnaround time had jumped to 3.8 days. However, chief executive Paul Reid last week said that the average time had been reduced to 2.3 days as the system scaled up.