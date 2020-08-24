Woman killed in Galway crash

Just one car was involved, it left the road and hit a concrete post.
A Garda Roads Policing vehicle in Dublin.
A 26-year-old woman's died and two other people have been injured after a crash in Co Galway.

It happened at a 6.45pm yesterday evening on the Headford to Tuam Road. 

The driver of the car, a 32-year-old man and the front seat passenger, a 28-year-old man, have been hospitalised and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The woman who died was a passenger in the back of car.

The road remains closed for a technical examination and gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

