Covid-19 the main driver as extra 2,600 students seek Susi grants

An extra 2,600 students have so far sought financial assistance for college this year as Covid-19 pushes up application numbers.

More than 89,000 applications have been received to date for this year’s Susi grant, Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has confirmed.

“The main driver behind the increase is Covid,” he said.

“Many people have found themselves on hard times in recent weeks and months as a result of this pandemic.”

Susi has also informed his department that it expects to see more applications in the coming weeks, he added. More than 72,000 applications have already been processed.

“I really would encourage people to engage with Susi to get their documents in, to ensure their application is processed as soon as possible,” Mr Harris said.

“Susi has also confirmed to my department that despite the change in dates for CAO offers, there will still be four maintenance payments of the grant before Christmas.

“I hope this will go a long way to helping students in the new academic year, despite the challenges Covid brings.”

The updated Susi figures come as a significant financial package of €5 million to support students’ well-being and mental health has been announced.

The support includes original funding of €2m for student mental health and well-being, allocated to higher education for the year, along with an additional €3m as a response to Covid-19.

This will be used to recruit additional student counsellors, assistant psychologists, and will go towards the implementation of frameworks around consent, mental health, and suicide prevention.

“The number one health issue for young people in Ireland today is concerns or worries around their mental health,” said Mr Harris.

“These concerns have been compounded by the isolation and uncertainty brought forward by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The college experience has been different this year from ever before, he said.

“Students have had to adjust to remote learning, carried out without face-to-face support from their college or their peers.”

The Higher Education Authority (HEA) will be encouraging universities and colleges to use these resources to build on existing student services and provide better connections between service providers, according to Dr Alan Wall, HEA chief executive.

The HEA will set individual allocations for each institution, and the conditions attached to the use of these funds.

“These young and not-so-young students engage in higher education at a sometimes-challenging time of change and progression in their lives," he said.

"This is a sizeable proportion of our population, and while our health and community services work to support everyone, there can be environmentally specific or transitional issues that arise for both current and new students in higher education.”