Ireland records highest number of Covid-19 tests in a day

HSE boss Paul Reid has said yesterday saw the highest number of Covid-19 tests completed in a single day.

He tweeted this lunchtime, saying 13,000 tests were completed, adding that the "end to end" completion time is now down to 2.1 days.

Mr Reid also said 98% of tests are coming back negative.

Of the 61,565 tests that have been completed in the last week, 1.2% have come back positive.

HSE data shows there were 20 people with Covid-19 being treated in Irish hospitals with six in Intensive Care at 8am this morning.

There are also 76 people with suspected cases of the virus in hospital.

This afternoon the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly praised the HSE for hitting the new daily testing record.

He said the mass rollout of testing in nursing homes, direct provision and meat plants is underway.