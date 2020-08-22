Ireland records highest number of Covid-19 tests in a day

HSE data shows there were 20 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals as of 8am this morning
Ireland records highest number of Covid-19 tests in a day

This afternoon the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly praised the HSE for hitting the new daily testing record. File picture: Marc O’Sullivan

Saturday, August 22, 2020 - 14:20 PM
digital desk

HSE boss Paul Reid has said yesterday saw the highest number of Covid-19 tests completed in a single day.

He tweeted this lunchtime, saying 13,000 tests were completed, adding that the "end to end" completion time is now down to 2.1 days.

Mr Reid also said 98% of tests are coming back negative.

Of the 61,565 tests that have been completed in the last week, 1.2% have come back positive.

HSE data shows there were 20 people with Covid-19 being treated in Irish hospitals with six in Intensive Care at 8am this morning.

There are also 76 people with suspected cases of the virus in hospital.

This afternoon the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly praised the HSE for hitting the new daily testing record.

He said the mass rollout of testing in nursing homes, direct provision and meat plants is underway.

More in this section

Jean McConville murder Eight PSNI officers test positive for Covid-19
View 3.jpg NTA allocates €55m for cycling and walking projects; Here's how much the 11 county councils got
FILE PHOTO EU Commissioner Phil Hogan also attended the 80 person dinner which led to the resignation of Minister Dara Calleary #Golfgate: Taoiseach calls for 'far more fulsome response' from Phil Hogan

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices