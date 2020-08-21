Thousands of laptops to help students with online learning

Another 17,000 laptops have been ordered to assist students with online and blended learning, minister Simon Harris said.

A fund for devices worth €15m was part of a package helping further and higher education to deal with the impact of Covid-19.

The minister for further and higher education, research, innovation, and science said: “Covid-19 has disrupted many aspects of our lives.

“For students in third level, it has resulted in a changed college experience.

“This new academic year will mean many students will be attending courses online and will need access to devices.

“This investment will allow us to help 16,700 students access laptops and will ensure they can keep up to date with their studies.”

This funding has already allowed higher education institutions and further education institutions place a bulk order of 16,700 devices (Tim Goode/PA).

The cash has already allowed higher education institutions and further education institutions place a bulk order of 16,700 devices for students across third-level and further devices are also being procured individually by some institutions.

The minister added: “It will also go some way to bridging the digital divide, support students and ensure equality of access to education.”