'Is this a thing?': Dublin restaurant asked whether it offers ‘influencer rates’

A popular Dublin restaurant has started a conversation online about ‘influencer rates’ after they received a “cheeky” email asking whether it offers special prices for those with a huge social media following.

La Peniche, located on Grand Canal, tweeted saying that it had been contacted by an influencer with more than 100,000 followers.

We just received a message from an #influencer to book a Table this week we gave them times available and they picked one then they replied with have we influencers rates?Is this a thing?Like we are a #smallbusiness and in these times we all need to #supporteachother — LaPeniche (@LaPeniche3) August 16, 2020

In the thread, they go on to say that the sender confirmed they would have a “pap” coming along to take pictures of them getting on and off the boat.

They also said that the person disclosed that they were verified on various social media platforms.

The restaurant's initial tweet asking ‘is this a thing?’ has received thousands of likes and responses on Twitter, with many commenters slamming the idea, offering support, and suggesting what reply they should give.

Ben from the restaurant went on to say that they’ve decided to turn down the potential customer’s offer as they are a small business operating with fewer tables due to social distancing.

You can't really ask for a freebie in this current climate - everyone's struggling. Even a discount is a bit much.

“We’ve staff and suppliers to pay.

“I understand it may work but freebies or big discounts in these times is hard to justify”

On this morning's Jennifer Zamparelli show on 2FM, Jennifer was joined on the show with Influencer James Kavanagh and asked about his thoughts on the controversy.

James said: “It is a thing. Like I have been asked loads of time by restaurants to come in and eat in there and maybe share their restaurants to get some advertising. So it is not this uncommon thing.

“I personally am never the one to ask. I would never mail a restaurant, hotel or whatever and ask for a free stay. It has been offered to me loads.”