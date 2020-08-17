Call for 'swift, reactive and responsive' measures for people breaking Covid-19 guidelines

Call for 'swift, reactive and responsive' measures for people breaking Covid-19 guidelines
Prof. Paddy Mallon, Consultant in Infectious Diseases, St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Picture: Robbie Reynolds
Monday, August 17, 2020 - 07:48 AM
Vivienne Clarke

Infectious diseases expert Professor Paddy Mallon has called for swift and reactive measures for people breaking Covid-19 guidelines on social distancing. There also needs to be a re-focus on the goals that need to be achieved to suppress the virus, he said.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland Prof. Mallon said it important to improve the level of engagement over a long period of time to maintain a clear focus. In Phase 1 the focus had been to crush the curve, so it was important that the next phase have clear goals and how to achieve them.

That would help the public refocus, he said. A clear message needed to be at the core of any campaign. 

He also called for penalties which would have to be “swift, reactive and responsive.” 

Prof Mallon said that images from Berlin Bar in Dublin at the weekend had been “very disappointing” to the general public and to health care workers. The reaction had been summed up well by hospitality sector representatives who said that they had been let down.

The sector was trying to start up, the majority were trying very hard to ensure safe environments for staff and customers, he said.

What had happened in the Berlin Bar did not reflect the sector, which, “by and large behaves responsibly,” he said.

In recent weeks the general response from Irish society to Covid measures had been better with more people wearing masks, added Prof. Mallon Such high compliance levels had been reassuring.

Businesses and industries were doing their best to create safe environments for their staff, but the issue remained that a small number were not adherent and that was causing a problem, he said.

"In general we just need an element of refocus, we need to maintain the level of engagement over a long period of time to make clear the focus."

Read More

Covid-19 'not over just because we're tired of living with it'

More in this section

Victims of the Northern Ireland Troubles Woman who lost both legs challenges bomb compensation delays
CC GREEN PARTY Green Party TD says any algorithm used for Leaving Cert grades should be published
Coronavirus - Wed Aug 5, 2020 Ireland's Covid-19 approach 'probably not working' says health expert

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices