Footage of party in Dublin venue described as 'middle finger' to country 

A former Minister for Health has described scenes at a Dublin venue this weekend as a "middle finger" to frontline workers, business owners and victims of Covid-19.

Footage emerged yesterday of a party taking place at a city centre premises with no social distancing being enforced.

A barman can also be seen in the video standing on on a height pouring drink from a bottle into several people's mouths.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris said the footage was "shameful".

He described it as "a right kick in the gut and middle finger to everyone in our country who has worked so hard and sacrificed so much, to everyone who has lost a loved one or been sick with Covid-19, to every frontline worker and to every responsible business owner who have suffered so much."

Chief Executive of the Licensed Vintners Association, Donal O' Keefe, says it is very damaging to the hospitality sector.

"I'm absolutely fuming. It's disgraceful behaviour," he said.

The business in question does not hold a pub license. We hope the gardaí investigate thoroughly and the full force of the law is brought to bear.

"It's simply not acceptable and it reinforces the need for Garda inspections of all hospitality businesses because this type of behaviour in a public health crisis is simply not acceptable."

An Garda Síochána said they do not comment on individual incidents involving suspected breaches of the Public Health Regulations.

A spokesperson added: "Where potential breaches of the Public Health Regulations are identified and where a person does not come into compliance with the regulations, a file is submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a direction as to how to proceed."

Former TD Noel Rock described the footage as "an utter shambles" and called for the venue to be shut down.

"It’s infuriating. I know many other pub owners are understandably livid to see this."

It comes as the LVA and Vintners' Federation of Ireland (VFI) launched the 'Support Not Sympathy' campaign to highlight that more than 3,500 of the country’s pubs have been closed for five months. They also called for the Government to provide a strong support package for pubs.

Meanwhile, 200 coronavirus cases were recorded here yesterday, the largest increase since May.

The Acting Chief Medical Officer said there are now multiple clusters with a secondary spread in many parts of the country.

The Government appealed to people to redouble their efforts to tackle the spread of the disease.