Covid-19 'not over just because we're tired of living with it'

The Covid-19 pandemic is not over simply because we are tired of it, the acting chief medical officer has warned.

The intervention by Dr Ronan Glynn follows an alarming upsurge in cases over the weekend and what he described as the "reckless" behaviour of some people who are "undermining the efforts of the majority".

NPHET and the cabinet subcommittee on the virus will meet again on Tuesday, as concerns grow ahead of schools reopening next week.

Saturday saw the largest single-day incidence of cases since early May, with 200 confirmed cases.

Sunday's figure was 66, bringing to 27,257 the total number of cases.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan met with Dr Glynn on Sunday morning to discuss the rise in cases, which has seen Kildare, Offaly, and Laois returned to phase two of the reopening roadmap.

The three leaders expressed "deep concern" at the spike, with Ireland's 14-day average standing at 22.1 per 100,000, higher than the UK at 18.6 and Germany at 16.3.

Sources say while there is concern at Government level, there is "no reason for the public to panic".

However the situation "must be closely monitored".

Dr Glynn said NPHET will make recommendations to the Government though decisions on the restrictions in the Midlands will not be made at Tuesday's meeting, but are expected on Friday.

Dr Glynn again called on people to continue to adhere to public health guidelines.

“The phased reopening of the country has afforded people the opportunity to socialise with each other again.

"However, some are doing this recklessly and undermining the efforts of the majority of people around the country who are following public health advice," he said.

"This cannot continue. This pandemic isn’t over just because we are tired of living with it.

“We must all learn to behave and interact in a new way over the coming months so that Covid-19 cannot take root again in our communities.

"Please avoid crowds, reduce your social contacts, keep your distance from others, wash your hands, and wear face coverings.”

While meat plants and direct provision centres have been a focus in recent days, hospitality industry figures have condemned premises that flout social-distancing measures.

Restaurants Association of Ireland CEO Adrian Cummins described a widely-shared video of a party at the Berlin D2 bar in Dublin on Saturday afternoon as "deplorable and despicable" and a "slap in the face to front-line workers”.

Licensed Vintners Association chief executive Donal O'Keefe called for “the full force of the law to bear on this situation” and a full investigation from gardaí.

This is outrageous and appalling. That business should be shut down immediately.

It is not a pub and does not hold a pub licence. Clear need for inspections across the hospitality sector to ensure compliance with guidelines & licensing conditions. https://t.co/oawiehtzid — LVA (@LVADublinPubs) August 16, 2020

“These operators need to be dealt with harshly and urgently,” he said.

Figures from the World Health Organisation indicate that the disease is experiencing a resurgence.

More than 294,000 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the WHO said, which is the highest daily increase of the pandemic so far.

Meanwhile, the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation said it is continuing to support teachers as schools prepare to reopen.

When asked if it still fully supports the reopening of schools in the coming weeks, given the recent increase in confirmed new cases, the INTO said it is supporting teachers as they work to reopen schools, in line with public health advice.

The union has written to the minister for education, calling for priority access to testing to be made available to any asymptomatic teacher who requests it.

The union has also called for the establishment of a routine surveillance system and a repeat testing and tracing regime for the education sector from the start of the academic year.

“We have further called for early clarification of the approach to be taken by the HSE in a school in the event that a pupil or staff member tests positive for the virus,” an INTO spokesman added.

The Association of Secondary Teachers said it will continue to be guided by the relevant health authorities including NPHET and the HPSC.

“In addition, we are monitoring the implementation of the Department of Education response plan and roadmap for reopening of schools and liaising with the department regarding any issues arising,” it added.