Coronavirus: No new deaths and 66 new cases reported in Ireland
There were no new deaths from Covid-19 reportd today. Picture:Gareth Chaney/Collins
Sunday, August 16, 2020 - 17:38 PM
Ciarán Sunderland, Press Association

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) confirmed 66 new coronavirus cases in Ireland today. 

The Department of Health also confirmed no new deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland. 

The latest figures released by health authorities bring the total number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 27,257. 

The number of deaths from the virus remains unchanged at 1,774. 

In Northern Ireland, 27 further Covid-19 cases have been confirmed.

The cases take the total in the region since the outbreak began to 6,391.

The Department of Health dashboard that collates the coronavirus statistics in the North does not update the death toll over the weekend. 

When last updated on Friday, the toll stood at 558.

The latest figures follow yesterday's confirmation of 200 new cases.

This is the largest daily total reported since May and was described by Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn as "deeply concerning."

Micheál Martin expresses 'deep concern' at spike in Covid-19 cases in Ireland

 

