200 new cases of Covid-19 reported by Department of Health with no further deaths

There has been a further 200 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland in the last 24 hours, the Department of Health has said.

This is the largest number of cases in a single day since the beginning of May, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 27,191.

There have been no further Covid-19 related deaths, with the total number remaining at 1,774.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said this spike is "deeply concerning" and will be monitored very closely over the coming days.

"We now have multiple clusters with secondary spread of disease and rising numbers of cases in many parts of the country."

He added: “This virus is still out there and has not gone away. Covid-19 seeks to capitalise on complacency and is just waiting for the opportunity to spread. "

Of the cases, 103 are men and 96 are women with 68% being under 45 years of age.

Sixty-eight are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 25 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Fifty-six cases were detected in Dublin, 81 in Kildare, 13 in Tipperary, eight in Limerick, six Laois, six in Galway, five in Kilkenny, five in Meath and the rest of the 20 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Louth, Mayo, Offaly, Roscommon, Waterford, Wicklow.

Earlier, There were 65 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, the region’s Department of Health said.

The department said there had been no further coronavirus-linked deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The death toll recorded by the Department of Health remains at 558.