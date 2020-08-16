'We are at our busiest ever': Monaghan GP warns of Covid-19 crisis when flu season hits

A Monaghan GP said colleagues are in "panic mode" because of the increased workload brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Illona Duffy said there is a worry the situation will become unmanageable if case numbers continue rising into the busy winter flu season.

Dr Duffy said many GPs are currently under huge pressure dealing with Covid-19 and non-virus patients.

"This should be the quiet time. This is normally when everybody is on holidays, there are less viruses, the schools haven't gone back yet. But we are at our busiest ever.

"And once we start seeing other viruses starting to increase when the schools [return] and the kids are mingling, when we start seeing flu arrive,

"We are really going to be snookered both in general practise and in the hospital setting," Dr Duffy said.

Yesterday the Department of Health reported the largest number of coronavirus cases since May.

A further 200 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland with no new deaths.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said this spike is "deeply concerning" and will be monitored very closely over the coming days.