Noah Donohoe’s family make public appeal for answers

Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill has backed a public appeal for information by the family of a teenager who died after going missing in Belfast.

Noah Donohoe’s body was discovered in a storm drain in the north of the city almost a week after he went missing. He had been travelling to Cave Hill country park to meet friends on the day of his disappearance in June.

The 14-year-old was found to have drowned.

Fiona Donohoe, the mother of Noah Donohoe

His mother Fiona has urged anyone with information about what happened to her son to come forward.

Ms O’Neill met with Ms Donohoe and has backed her campaign for answers.

The North's deputy First Minister described the teenager’s death as a “tragedy which stunned us all and touched the hearts of everyone”.

“I have met with Fiona and with her legal team and have told them I will leave no stone unturned to help them find the truth,” she said.

“Understandably, people are now looking for answers around the circumstances which surrounded Noah’s tragic death. In particular, the role of the PSNI in investigating Noah’s disappearance and his death has been questioned by some.

“The Senior Coroner has opened an inquest into Noah’s death, and a hearing date has been set for January 2021.

“I would appeal to anyone with any evidence or information in respect of Noah’s disappearance to bring this immediately to the PSNI, info@justicefornoah.co.uk, Fiona Donohoe’s Solicitor, Niall Murphy or Relatives for Justice.

“I would also reiterate the family’s plea to the householders in the relevant Shore Road area, to secure any private CCTV from 21st June at around 6pm and bring it to police, the coroner or Noah’s representatives.

“I would further appeal for householders to take steps to ensure that any such CCTV does not overwrite itself, as that can be an automated technical setting on CCTV systems.

“All families are entitled to know the truth surrounding the deaths of their loved ones and this must be the case for the family of Noah Donohoe.

“I fully support Fiona and the Donohoe family in their search for the truth about the tragic death of Noah. I will not rest until she has all the answers surrounding the loss of her beautiful boy. Noah’s memory deserves nothing less.”