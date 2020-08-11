Younger people donating more to charity during lockdown as sector faces funding gap

Younger people are leading the way in responding to requests for support from charities hit by the Covid-19 crisis, it has emerged.

More than half of 18 to 24-year-olds have donated more than normal at this time, compared to an average for all age groups of 38%, according to research from Charities Institute Ireland.

Also, completing an activity or challenge has been a big focus for 18 to 24-year-olds with more than a third (37%) taking part.

Charities Institute Ireland’s chief executive, Liz Hughes, said their survey shows that younger people have responded most to the current pressures on charities.

The Amárach survey, conducted last month, also shows that only 15% of 18 to 24-year-olds have not engaged with a charity in recent months compared to almost double that (28%) for all groups.

“Perhaps the lockdown and the curtailment of our normal social lives has given this cohort a fresh perspective on charities and the work we do,” Ms Hughes said.

Charities Institute Ireland has about 200 members. It has worked since 1991 to optimise tax-effective giving and reduce the tax burden on the sector.

It has also worked to ensure that regulation is appropriate to the needs of Irish charities.

The Wheel, the national association of charities that has more than 1,750 members, said the Covid-19 crisis is having a devastating financial impact on charities.

Chief executive, Deirdre Garvey, said they are projecting a €500m funding gap in the sector by the year-end.

While the Government’s €40m Covid-19 Stability Fund has gone some way to closing the projected gap, Ms Garvey says it is designed to support the worst-hit charities.