Dr Scally wants country to take a 'Zero Covid' approach

Dr Scally said special measures may be needed to deal with the issue of coronavirus clusters in food processing plants.
Dr Scally wants country to take a 'Zero Covid' approach

Dr Scally said that if he was an employer he would do everything possible to help his staff avoid coronavirus in the first place.  File photo: RollingNews.ie

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 - 14:54 PM
Vivienne Clarke

Public health expert Dr Gabriel Scally has said that the economic consequences of continuing “on with the rollercoaster ride” of up and down Covid-19 figures could be really difficult and the best way of avoiding them was to get the number of cases down to zero.

The number of cases of the virus in Ireland recently was "disturbing", he told Newstalk’s Pat Kenny Show, but clusters could be dealt with and he was an advocate for a ‘Zero Covid’ approach across the island.

“There's always more to be done until the virus is eliminated,” he added.

“I think the numbers are disturbing - when I hear a report on the radio that the level per population is higher in the Republic of Ireland than in the United Kingdom, I worry. 

It was reported yesterday that Ireland's incidence of cases per 100,000 people over the past 14 days is now higher than the UK, at 18.5.

Dr Scally said: "When you know it is consisting of substantial clusters, there is less worry because those clusters can be dealt with.” 

He said that clearly the issue of clusters in food processing plants needed to be “sorted out” and this might require special measures.

The key thing really is to get the testing, tracing and case-finding down to a fine art. You can’t go hard enough after this virus.

Dr Scally said that if he was an employer he would do everything possible to help his staff avoid the virus in the first place. 

He also said that it was vital for children to get back to school.

“Kids getting safely back into schools safely is extraordinarily important,” he added.

Read More

Meath creche shuts after children test positive for Covid-19

More in this section

Achill island Irish Water claims water unsafe to drink on Achill because of staycations
Naas_General_Hospital.jpg HSE declines to comment on report of Covid-19 outbreak at Naas General Hospital
Coronavirus - Wed Apr 15, 2020 Meat factory in Laois delays planned re-opening

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices