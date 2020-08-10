Students in direct provision no longer need to sit Leaving Cert to get college 

Students living in direct provision will no longer have to sit their Leaving Certificate here or complete three years of school in Ireland to qualify for a college grant.

The qualifying criteria on supports for students living in direct provision have been relaxed following an official review that found the scheme to be too restrictive.

Students who wish to avail of the grant scheme, similar to the SUSI scheme, will no longer have to have spent three academic years in the Irish school system or obtain their Leaving Cert to qualify.

However, students will still have to meet the requirement to have been in the protection or leave to remain process for three years.

Any student who has already applied for support under the scheme will have their application reviewed under the new qualifying conditions.

The move to relax the scheme’s criteria will hopefully result in more people accessing third-level education, according to Simon Harris, the Minister for Further and Higher Education.

"This support scheme will also be put on a more long-term footing,” Mr Harris said.

“I am acutely aware of the stress that students feel at this time and I hope that the changes that I have approved will address the fears of prospective applicants.”

The Government is committed to a new, long-term approach to direct provision, Mr Harris added.

“This will take time to implement but in the meantime, we will continue to make improvements for residents in direct provision.”

MASI say more needs to be done for Asylum Seekers seeking to attend third level in Ireland

In a statement, the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (MASI) said that while the news was welcome, the new criteria doesn't go far enough.

The group called on Mr Harris to exempt asylum seekers from non-EU/EEA fees.

"Those who are excluded from the scheme will still be required to pay international fees which often exceed [€20,000] per year."

This is welcomed but doesn't go far enough Minister @SimonHarrisTD. You can, should and must exempt asylum seekers from non-EU/EEA fees. Those who are excluded from the scheme will still be required to pay international fees which often exceed €20k- pa



https://t.co/UGjqVoaL83 — MASI - Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (@masi_asylum) August 10, 2020

Under the revised criteria, students will be required to meet the definition of a protection applicant or a person at leave to remain on stage.

They must also have accepted an approved Post-Leaving Cert course or an approved undergrad course.

Students will also be required to have been part of an application for protection or leave to remain for a combined period of three years as of August 31 and to have been a resident in the State.

The closing date for 2020/21 applications is November 6, 2020. Further information is available on www.gov.ie/en/service/e786a-student-grant-scheme-for-asylum-seekers.

The programme for government commits to ending the system of direct provision within the lifetime of the next government.