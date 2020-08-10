TD calls for enhanced grants for businesses in Kildare, Offaly and Laois

Laois Offaly Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley has called for enhanced grants for businesses in the three counties on whom further restrictions were imposed at the weekend.

The country's first regional lockdown will see residents of Kildare, Offaly and Laois barred from leaving their counties from last Saturday.

Residents of the three counties can only travel within their own county, except in certain circumstances such as work or medical appointments.

Under the measures, cafés and bars will close unless they are doing takeaway or outdoor dining, which is limited to 15 customers.

Cinemas, gyms, cultural venues and other entertainment venues will close.

All sport will be cancelled, though non-contact training for up to 15 people can continue. Retail stores can remain open under strict social distancing rules and churches can be open for private prayer.

Hotels will remain open, but must limit themselves to non-tourist and non-social business. Hairdressers and barbers can remain open, subject to social distancing.

Businesses that had recently reopened following investment in special measures to prevent the transmission of Covid-19 will need cash to reopen, Vat will need to be completely written off (for this year) and the rent freeze for workers needs to remain, Mr Stanley told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

The Government needs to look at other means to assist such businesses to ensure they remain open.

There should be a specific scheme to assist hotels to remain in business until next Spring when they will be back on their feet, he added.

Mr Stanley also questioned “a lot of what is going on in the meat industry” as the response at some plants had been “appalling.”

There was also creative accounting going on, he said, with some workers having their pay “run through” their country of origin. There were also bad health and safety practices in place in some plants.

“Some factories have done well and others have not. There is a need to address those failures.”

Meanwhile, three of four meat processing plants in the midlands aren't reopening today, after recent outbreaks of Covid-19.

150 workers tested positive for the virus at Kildare Chilling, 86 at O'Brien Fine Foods in Timahoe and nine at the Irish Dog Food Factory in Naas.

Carroll Cuisine in Tullamore, which has reported nine cases, will re-open but is undergoing a deep-clean.

SIPTU will meet with the meat industry later to discuss the outbreak among workers.