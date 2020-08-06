GP tracker shows rise in Covid-19 referrals since bank holiday weekend

GPs are reporting a three-fold increase in Covid-19 cases since the bank holiday weekend. File Picture.
Thursday, August 06, 2020 - 18:14 PM
Maresa Fagan

A Covid-19 tracking tool for GPs has shown a rise in the number of patients reporting with symptoms of the virus since the August bank holiday weekend.

However, doctors have said it is “too early” to say if that represents an upward trend in infections.

The GPBuddy.ie Covid-19 tracker reported a three-fold increase in the number of people being referred to GPs with Covid-19 symptoms since last week.

Throughout July, GPs were reporting an average of 0.45 cases per day and this increased to 1.24 cases per day on Tuesday last, after the bank holiday weekend.

Dublin-based GP Dr Shane McKeogh, one of the founders of GPBuddy.ie and the tracking tool, said a spike after the weekend was not unexpected and that GPs will be watching the figures closely over the next few days to see if the increase represents an upward trend in Covid-19 infections.

