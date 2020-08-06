Consultants warn of healthcare crisis unless 'urgent' funding invested in health system

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA) was commenting on reports that waiting lists could rise by more than 100% and that €1bn in additional funding may be needed to deal with Covid-19.
Consultants warn of healthcare crisis unless 'urgent' funding invested in health system
Consultants are warning of a looming healthcare crisis unless "early" funding is invested to deal with waiting lists and capacity challenges. File Picture.
Thursday, August 06, 2020 - 18:05 PM
Maresa Fagan

Hospital consultants have warned of a looming healthcare crisis this winter without “early” funding to deal with spiralling waiting lists and capacity challenges.

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA) was commenting on reports that waiting lists could rise by more than 100% and that €1bn in additional funding may be needed to deal with Covid-19.

The figures were contained in a Department of Health briefing document for the new Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

The IHCA said “urgent” government action is needed to stave off a crisis within the healthcare system this winter, in particular given the 800,000 people already on waiting lists, 500 vacant consultant posts, and additional capacity challenges.

“This briefing further confirms that what was bad has become worse. Coupled with recent HSE confirmation that we face a winter like no other, it shows that those in charge know there is a crisis,” IHCA President, Donal O’Hanlon said.

“We cannot entertain the possibility of a more than 100% increase on acute hospital waiting lists in 2020, with over 800,000 people already waiting months, in some cases years, to see a consultant or receive treatment. 

"We have grave concerns about the reduced health outcomes for these people, and the wider long-term side effect on our nation’s health.

Read More

Temperature screening at airports 'ineffective, Hiqa warns

“We know what the problems are and we know what it takes to fix them — more consultants, more beds and measures to free-up capacity. 

"We must urgently fill the 500 vacant consultant posts without delay if we are to tackle the increasing waiting lists."

The IHCA president warned "there is no time to lose".

“We need early, fully-funded decisions with cross-government backing. If we adopt the same approach as before with no clarity on funding until December, then it is simply too late,” he said.

Former HSE chief Tony O'Brien said the picture as outlined in the briefing document appeared “like a very realistic assessment” and was “bleak” given that the health service "never" had enough capacity and was facing into a Covid-era where capacity would be reduced further.

“We should be in no doubt the impact of Covid means that the capacity of the health syste,m in terms of physical capacity, the time it takes to carry out hygiene on imaging equipment and so on, reduces the capacity of the health system from what it was this time last year. 

"And we know that this time last year that capacity wasn’t equal to the needs of our population,” Mr O’Brien said on RTÉ radio.

Read More

Reduced cancer services 'completely unacceptable' says Irish Cancer Society

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon Jul 20, 2020 Northern Ireland introduces mandatory face masks in shops from next week
CC COVID-19 COMMITTEE MEETING Reduced cancer services 'completely unacceptable' says Irish Cancer Society
LC dockland 06.jpg Restaurants and cafes should store customer details out of sight, says data watchdog
healthhsehealthcareirish hospital consultants associationstephen donnelly

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices