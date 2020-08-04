Fresh investigation launched into Michaela McAreavey murder, widower says

Two former hotel workers were acquitted after a high-profile trial on the holiday island in the summer of 2012. Picture: PA

Tuesday, August 04, 2020 - 18:30 PM
Cate McCurry, PA

The widower of a honeymooner murdered in Mauritius has said the country’s government has launched a new investigation into her death.

John McAreavey confirmed the fresh investigation into his wife Michaela’s death on social media, but he has questioned the timing of the latest probe.

Mr McAreavey has pursued a campaign for justice since his new bride was strangled in their hotel room at a luxury resort in January 2011.

He has accused Mauritian authorities of indifference and inaction on the case, claiming they are more interested in preserving the island’s reputation as a holiday destination than catching the killers.

Mrs McAreavey, a 27-year-old teacher who was the only daughter of Tyrone Gaelic football boss Mickey Harte, was murdered when she returned to the room alone and disturbed a burglary.

Two former hotel workers were acquitted after a high-profile trial on the holiday island in the summer of 2012.

Last month, Mr McAreavey said he was “sickened” by Liverpool FC’s commercial link-up with the Indian Ocean island.

Liverpool unveiled Mauritius as its new official tourism and economic development partner.

Perhaps people will now understand the type of bulls*** I have had to put up with for so long.

John McAreavey

Hours later, Mr McAreavey said that the decision by the football club was “really disappointing”.

He tagged Liverpool FC on Twitter and posted: “Mauritius can’t guarantee tourists safety and have complete disregard for victims of murder.”

On Tuesday he tweeted: “I note that the Mauritius Gov has launched a ‘new’ police investigation into Michaela’s murder. This comes one week after I questioned their partnership with @LFC

“Perhaps people will now understand the type of bullshit I have had to put up with for so long. #justiceformichaela.”

mcareaveyplace: northern ireland

