Gardaí make arrest in connection with man's death in Kildare

A man has died after a suspected attack in county Kildare.

The man in his 30s was found shortly after 9pm last night with serious injuries at Glenaree Bridge, Rathangan.

He was taken to Naas General Hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

A post-mortem by the State Pathologist is scheduled to take place at a later date.

Following enquiries by gardaí, a man in his 20s was later arrested. He is being questioned at Kildare Garda Station.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic examination and the investigation is ongoing.