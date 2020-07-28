40 new cases of Covid-19 reported with 75% aged under 45

There have been no new deaths reported to the HPSC today.
40 new cases of Covid-19 reported with 75% aged under 45
Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer. Picture: Stephen Collins / Collins Dublin
Tuesday, July 28, 2020 - 18:51 PM
Denise O’Donoghue

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 40 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,929 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There have been no new deaths reported to the HPSC today. There has been a total of 1,764 related deaths in Ireland.

"Today’s cases are spread across a range of different settings and age groups," said Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer.

"75% of cases are under 45 years of age, with a median age of 33 years. 

At least half of today’s cases were known close contacts of other confirmed cases.

"It remains vital that if a person is concerned that they have been in contact with a confirmed case or is experiencing symptoms associated with Covid-19, that they isolate and come forward for testing without delay."

Meanwhile, there have been no new deaths from Covid 19 for the 15th day-in-a-row in the North.

Nine more cases have been reported.

The death toll remains at 556 in Northern Ireland and the total number of cases stands at 5,921.

Read More

No jail as man caught with heroin concealed in his back passage

More in this section

Copy%20of%20553704_553704(1) Indecent assault accused seeks to prevent prosecution
Bicycle sales Court asked to overturn  planning go-ahead for housing project
Garda Car Man guilty of dangerous driving after high speed  chase
#covid-19

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices