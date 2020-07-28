40 new cases of Covid-19 reported with 75% aged under 45

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 40 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,929 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There have been no new deaths reported to the HPSC today. There has been a total of 1,764 related deaths in Ireland.

"Today’s cases are spread across a range of different settings and age groups," said Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer.

"75% of cases are under 45 years of age, with a median age of 33 years.

At least half of today’s cases were known close contacts of other confirmed cases.

"It remains vital that if a person is concerned that they have been in contact with a confirmed case or is experiencing symptoms associated with Covid-19, that they isolate and come forward for testing without delay."

Meanwhile, there have been no new deaths from Covid 19 for the 15th day-in-a-row in the North.

Nine more cases have been reported.

The death toll remains at 556 in Northern Ireland and the total number of cases stands at 5,921.