No jail as man caught with heroin concealed in his back passage

A man who tried to go in the exit only door of a supermarket to get away from gardaí had heroin concealed in his back passage and when questioned about €220 cash he claimed he picked a winner in the Grand National.

Detective Garda Rory O’Connell later questioned Patrick Hennessy of Araglen Court, Togher, Cork, about the name of the winning horse but Hennessy said he could not remember it.

The defendant did not turn up at Cork District Court yesterday for the case against him where he was prosecuted for having heroin and possessing the drug for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

Judge O’Leary convicted Hennessy in his absence of having the drugs for sale or supply and dismissed the possession for own use charge.

Det. Garda O’Connell said that shortly before 4pm on April 8, 2019, he saw the accused man and another man involved in a suspicious transaction in the car park of Lidl on Hazel Road, Togher, Cork.

“Patrick Hennessy turned and attempted to evade gardaí by entering Lidl but he went to the exit door which would not open for him from the outside. He was forced to turn back. I would know him as a drug user and the gentleman with him had a new roll of tinfoil.

“I was suspicious Patrick Hennessy may have a controlled drug. He accompanied me to Togher Garda Station. During the course of a search, three deals of Diamorphine heroin were found concealed in his back passage in white plastic cut up in pieces,” Det Garda O’Connell said.

Gardaí obtained a warrant to search the defendant’s home. In his bedroom they found similar torn up pieces of a plastic bag. He also had four bottles of methadone and a suspected tick-list.

At interview he answered, ‘No comment’, to most questions. Asked about the cash, he said he had a Grand National winner and other winners but he could not remember the names of the horses.

He later said the heroin was for his own use and that he was smoking three bags of heroin a day at the time.

When Judge O’Leary convicted him on the drug-dealing charge the judge said, “The only thing in his favour is that it was a relatively small amount.” The judge sentenced Hennessy, 42, in his absence, imposing a six months sentence suspended on condition that he would not use illegal drugs for 12 months.