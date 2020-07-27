Three women die in Dublin emergency accommodation in last week

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive has confirmed a woman passed away at a facility in the capital on Saturday.
Three women die in Dublin emergency accommodation in last week
A homeless woman begs for money in a street. Picture: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP/Getty Images
Monday, July 27, 2020 - 10:20 AM
Digital Desk staff

Three women have died in emergency accommodation in Dublin in the last week.

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive has confirmed a woman passed away at a facility in the capital on Saturday.

Meanwhile, two others died within hours of each other at a centre in Finglas last Tuesday.

Their deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

Meanwhile, a national ban on rent evictions could be extended as regional Covid-19 spikes are expected, according to legal advice to a homeless charity.

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien said he had concerns over its legality while announcing he would bring forward a new bill for those who are financially impacted by the pandemic.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O'Brien arrives at Dublin Castle for a cabinet meeting Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O'Brien arrives at Dublin Castle for a cabinet meeting Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Renters who can prove the income was affected can apply with the Residential Tenancies Board for a rent freeze and an eviction ban until January.

Wayne Stanley from the Simon Communities said their legal advice was very clear.

"We know that all the medical advice is that there's likely to be a second surge and we need to mitigate against that," he said.

"One of the ways that we have been able to mitigate, certainly in terms of homeless services, but in terms of the wider population, has been the controlling of evictions and ensuring people could stay in their homes, which has been fundamental to the advice.

"There shouldn't be a legal grounds or certainly not a constitutional grounds to challenge it."

