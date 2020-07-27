Student welfare officer foils potential sexual assault in Cork

Student welfare officer foils potential sexual assault in Cork
The Lough, Cork City, where a woman was seen being led forcibly away.
Monday, July 27, 2020 - 06:58 AM
Neil Michael

A student welfare officer believes he may have helped prevent a woman being raped.

Jason Fraser and a pal were in the Lough parkland area of Cork City when they spotted a young woman being led forcibly through the park.

They followed at a distance and on catching up with the man leading her away, they confronted him at the Hartland’s Ave end of the Lough and asked what was going on.

“It looked like a planned sexual assault, to me,” said Mr Fraser of the incident, which happened around 9.10pm on Saturday evening.

“I saw this man, just over six foot with ginger hair, sunglasses, and a black jacket, dragging this Asian girl across the Lough by the arm.

It just didn’t look right.

“He appeared to have taken the girl’s phone from her and at one point he was publicly urinating while a friend of his was with the girl.

“She didn’t seem to have very good English and seemed quite scared of the men.”

Mr Fraser, who is a student union welfare officer at University College Cork, said he saw them walk back into the park and, at one point, the girl grabbed her phone from one of the men’s back pockets and ran.

She ran into a private student accommodation block and in through a security gate before locking it behind her.

Mr Fraser later made an informal statement to gardaí.

More in this section

006%20Cabinet Simon Harris to call on third-level to tackle 'epidemic' of sex crimes
116430744_10158405744668001_453500102804816339_o.jpg Man, 20s, due in court in connection with €161k drug haul
89360384_10157900695103001_43891894295461888_o.jpg Assets worth almost €75k seized in Louth as part of Operation Stratus

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 25, 2020

  • 8
  • 11
  • 17
  • 19
  • 21
  • 39
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices