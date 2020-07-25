Umbrella weather this weekend with cloud and rain expected 

Umbrella weather this weekend with cloud and rain expected 
Unsettled weather is predicted for the weekend. Picture: Denis Minihane.
Saturday, July 25, 2020 - 10:54 AM
Digital Desk staff

Bright spells of weather this morning are set to give way to heavy and thundery downpours according to Met Éireann. 

Patchy mist and drizzle was dispersed earlier but heavier rain is now expected from the west. 

Temperatures will be mild through averaging 16-19 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers remaining in Connaught but drier elsewhere. 

Looking ahead to tomorrow the weather will be cloudy and scattered showers will break out. 

However sunny spells will later develop and winds will stay moderate. 

Later on Sunday, cloud will return bringing further rain. 

