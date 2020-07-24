Covid-19 contraction among young people still cause for concern for NPHET

HSE Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry, said the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is worried about some people refusing to be tested, and younger adults still contracting the virus.

Speaking at the Department of Health briefing yesterday Dr Henry said: "There is a sense among some younger people that they are invulnerable to this while some people's behaviour has changed the virus hasn't.

"One of the causes of concern collectively has been the drop in the median age of people who have contracted the virus.

"And to some extent also the reluctance of some people to come forward for testing once they have been deemed to be a close contact."

However, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health Dr Ronan Glynn said Ireland’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis is getting better because people are heeding health warnings.

Dr Glynn warned however that the reduced transmission "won’t stay that way if people don’t continue to take care" and that "community transmission is still an issue".

Dr Glynn said: “Two weeks ago, we expressed our concerns about worrying trends in the progression of Covid-19 in Ireland.

"Collectively, people in Ireland responded to this call for action and together have broken chains of transmission.

This is a further demonstration of the power of people working together and rising to the continued challenge of this unprecedented pandemic.

"What we need now is to hold firm and keep up the good work."