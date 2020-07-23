GPs urged to 'identify abusive situations' amid rise in domestic violence patients

Doctors are warning of an increase in domestic abuse patients admitted to medical facilities since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
GPs urged to 'identify abusive situations' amid rise in domestic violence patients

The Irish Medical Organisation says women who suffer abuse at home will, on average, endure 35 violent attacks before reporting it to gardaí.

Thursday, July 23, 2020 - 16:17 PM
Digital Desk staff

Doctors are warning of an increase in domestic abuse patients admitted to medical facilities since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Irish Medical Organisation says women who suffer abuse at home will, on average, endure 35 violent attacks before reporting it to gardaí.

GPs are being reminded of the important role that they play in identifying possibly abusive situations among their patients.

Speaking with radio, Dr Madeleine Ní Dhalaigh, from the Irish Medical Organisation, says GPs can offer confidential support.

"It's important that we as a profession get the word out.

"I advise anyone who's listening, and anyone who's suffering any form of domestic abuse: GPs are here to listen to you, and support you.

"We are a safe, confidential place, to come for help. We will not force options onto you, but we will help you in a crisis, and we will find local services to support you, if that's what you want."

To find your local GP, click here.

Read More

Saoirse McHugh quits Greens saying party is 'toxic'

More in this section

FILE PHOTO Independent TD Catherine Connolly has become the first female Leas Cheann Comhairle END Catherine Connolly is the first woman to be elected Leas Ceann Comhairle
ChloeFitzgeraldMISSINGPERSON230720.jpg Gardaí issue appeal for info on missing Wicklow teen
Prison stock 41% of Oberstown detention residents experience mental health issues

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices