GPs urged to 'identify abusive situations' amid rise in domestic violence patients

Doctors are warning of an increase in domestic abuse patients admitted to medical facilities since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Irish Medical Organisation says women who suffer abuse at home will, on average, endure 35 violent attacks before reporting it to gardaí.

GPs are being reminded of the important role that they play in identifying possibly abusive situations among their patients.

Speaking with radio, Dr Madeleine Ní Dhalaigh, from the Irish Medical Organisation, says GPs can offer confidential support.

"It's important that we as a profession get the word out.

"I advise anyone who's listening, and anyone who's suffering any form of domestic abuse: GPs are here to listen to you, and support you.

"We are a safe, confidential place, to come for help. We will not force options onto you, but we will help you in a crisis, and we will find local services to support you, if that's what you want."

