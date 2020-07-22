One new Covid-19 death, 17 new cases announced

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that one person with Covid-19 has died.
Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “I appreciate how difficult it is for people to limit their social activities and to physically distance from friends and loved ones. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Wednesday, July 22, 2020 - 17:39 PM
Digital Desk staff

There has now been a total of 1,754 deaths related to the virus in Ireland.

As of midnight last night, the HPSC has been notified of 17 confirmed cases of Covid-19. 

There are now a total of 25,819 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “I appreciate how difficult it is for people to limit their social activities and to physically distance from friends and loved ones.

“These actions are vital to our collective effort to suppress this highly infectious disease as we work towards reopening our schools and our healthcare services, and to protect our healthcare workers who have been at the frontline of this pandemic over the past six months.” 

