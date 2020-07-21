Unions call for more information on workplace Covid-19 clusters

Union officials have stressed the need for further details regarding the rise of Covid-19 clusters in work settings, as per recent press briefings.

The calls come after Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan McGlynn has stated there have been outbreaks in construction, supermarkets and fast food outlets.

Mandate say they need to know where they are, and what type of workplaces are involved.

The union's General Secretary designate, Gerry Light, says customers can help by wearing their face coverings.

"The message, clearly, from our members to customers, is if you really mean what you say, and value retail workers, deemed an essential public service and providing that service from day one of this crisis, think of them and their families, it's a small inconvenience to put up with when you go into the shop."

Meanwhile, 29 staff members at one nursing home in Ireland tested positive for Covid-19.

A new HIQA report also found more than half of nursing homes have had at least once confirmed case of the virus.

The research into the impact of the Covid-19 shows residents were fearful, confused and angry during the pandemic.

Chief Inspector of Social Services and Director of Regulation, at HIQA, Mary Dunnion, says a large outbreak in one home can have severe knock-on effects:

"The effect of that is profound in a nursing home, particularly a standalone nursing home that doesn't have others it can get staff from.

"Y'know, Covid-19 was in the community, and that meant that if staff themselves either contracted it, or they were suspected of having it and confirmed, then, at a minimum, they'd be 14 days out of work."