No new deaths in Northern Ireland for the eighth consecutive day

There have been no new Covid-19-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland for the eighth day in a row.

The number of confirmed deaths in Northern Ireland remains at 556.

There was confirmation of two new cases of the virus, bringing the total of cases in the area to 5859.

The news comes as difficulties continue between Sinn Féin and the DUP over the attendance at republican Bobby Storey's funeral amid the pandemic restrictions.

First Minister Arlene Foster has stated she will be unable to co-present Covid-19 announcements with Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill over the controversy.