More than 10% of Covid cases in Dublin suburb resulted in deaths

More than 10% of confirmed Covid-19 cases in some parts of Dublin have resulted in the death of the infected person according to new data from the HSE.

A detailed breakdown of fatalities across the country and the Dublin area shows how in a single postcode area in the capital, 88 people died.

The HSE said significant variations in the figures were often driven by serious outbreaks in a nursing home or residential care settings.

In the Dublin 6, an area of the city that includes Rathmines, Ranelagh, and Rathgar , there were 512 cases of which 60 (or 11.7%) resulted in the death of a person.

In Dublin 20, primarily made up of Chapelizod and Palmerstown, the proportion of cases that ended in a fatality was even higher. There were 239 cases of which 30 people died. It has a number of residential care settings.

The figures were released following a Freedom of Information request and provide the most detailed information yet available on where deaths have taken place around Ireland.

By definition, they only cover confirmed cases and do not include instances of Covid-19 where a person was not tested or may have been asymptomatic and never knew they were infected.

In Dublin 7 – an area encompassing Cabra, Stoneybatter, and Phibsboro – there were 513 cases recorded, of which 23 resulted in the infected person dying. Similarly in Dublin 15, which had one of the highest case numbers at 883, a total of 39 people lost their lives – or around 4.4% of cases. That area covers Blanchardstown, Castleknock and the surrounding suburbs.

In Dublin 4 – a district covering Donnybrook, Ballsbridge, and neighbouring areas – just four deaths have been recorded, 1.5% of the 271 confirmed cases.

The figures were up to date until June 20 since when the number of daily cases has been relatively low, although increasing over the past week. They also included 796 cases in the capital where a more detailed address is not available, a figure from which three people died.

The HSE said: “We have taken a look at the dataset – and can find [more than] 1,000 cases without any address data except ‘Dublin’ in the county field. These cases are distributed throughout the dataset in time, are of all age, some are related to outbreaks; some aren’t. There does not seem to be a pattern.”

Nationally, the county with the highest number of deaths recorded compared to cases was Clare with 38 deaths as against 369 confirmed cases. Lowest was Waterford with 155 cases and just two deaths confirmed as of June 20.