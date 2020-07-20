Nursing home sector 'critically absent' from State Covid planning 

An early warning system should alert nursing homes to any new Covid-19 outbreaks in their local area, Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI) has said.

The organisation, which represents almost 400 private and voluntary nursing homes accommodating 25,000 residents, made the call in a submission to the expert nursing home panel.

The panel, established in May, engaged with 40 stakeholders in the sector as part of a rapid review of how the pandemic was managed.

NHI said it would be useful to have an early warning system that alerts nursing homes of any increase in Covid-19 cases in their local area or region.

NHI chief executive Tadhg Daly said while there is a “strong sense of calm” and vigilance at present in the sector, the “prudent” proposal would mean that nursing homes would be made aware of any new outbreaks and could respond accordingly.

We’ve been looking for more targeted information and there should be something more systematic so that nursing homes know where there is a rise in Covid-19 cases.

"It would mean that if there was a significant rise in community transmission that it would be flagged. That information would definitely be useful," Mr Daly said.

In its submission, NHI also reiterated its call to be represented on the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) or associated subgroups, given that nursing home residents were identified as a particularly vulnerable group.

“The voice of the private and voluntary nursing home sector was and is critically absent from State planning for the care needs for nursing home care,” the submission stated.

Mr Daly welcomed ongoing Covid-19 financial support in the order of €17m for the sector under the Temporary Assistance Scheme, which has been extended to September.

“We’d expect the scheme to be reviewed on an ongoing basis in terms of the changing face of nursing home care,” he said.

He called for the publication of the expert panel rapid review, which was submitted to Stephen Donnelly, the health minister, earlier this month. It was due to be published by mid-July, he said.

He added that reports on the Fair Deal scheme, including a pricing review and a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General were completed but had yet to be published. A further 'value for money' review into the Fair Deal scheme is also underway.

“Our position is publish these reports and let’s have an honest and mature debate around it,” Mr Daly said.