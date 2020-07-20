Unscheduled visitors being turned away from lighthouse 'fail to understand capacity issues'

Staff members at an 800-year-old lighthouse have been confronted by 'annoyed' visitors who had not pre-booked a pass and were turned away from the attraction due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Hook Lighthouse in Co Wexford reopened to visitors on June 29 following a temporary closure due to the pandemic.

It is the oldest intact operational lighthouse in the world.

Upon reopening, all visitors planning to visit Hook Lighthouse were asked to preregister for a free pass to gain access to the grounds, including parking, with tours of the lighthouse itself available to book by phone.

The protocols were put in place in order to adhere to government protocols and ensure that Hook Lighthouse and visitor centre could reopen safely.

Management at the lighthouse said large numbers of visitors arrived at the site without pre-registering in the past week. Many were turned away as the number of people on the lighthouse grounds had reached capacity.

"We are delighted to be open again and welcoming visitors to this iconic attraction, however, in the last seven days a lot of people planning to visit had not pre-booked, they were then annoyed that they couldn’t gain access to the grounds," said manager Lorraine Waters.

This places additional pressure on members of our team, especially those team members who have the hard task of manning the gates.

Ms Waters said some staff members were confronted by unscheduled visitors who were angry about being turned away.

"In recent days the staff have encountered confrontation from some visitors who fail to understand capacity issues. While we do not want to turn visitors away we have to adhere to our own and government protocols to ensure both visitor and staff safety."

"Our team has been working so incredibly hard to facilitate our re-opening and work within all of the protocols that are required of us all. So we are asking everyone again to please do not arrive at Hook Lighthouse without pre-registering for a free ‘Grounds Access Pass’ online at hookheritage.ie to avoid disappointment."

Hook Lighthouse and its dining areas are open seven days per week.