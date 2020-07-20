Rape crisis centre reveals huge increase in calls during lockdown

The number of contacts made with Rape Crisis centres (RCCs) rose by almost a quarter during the Covid-19 lockdown, while the number of contacts made by survivors seeking counselling and support almost doubled in the same period.

The stark figures released by the Rape Crisis Network of Ireland (RCNI) were backed by calls to ensure secure funding for support services going forward.

The RCNI released the data to directly compare the March-June period this year to the same period in 2019. According to data from the six Rape Crisis centres around the country:

contacts made to Rape Crisis Centre Helplines rose 23% during the three months of lockdown, with the largest increase being in March (63%);

the centres increased appointments with survivors in the same period by 30%, mostly by phone or video call;

there was a 98% increase in the number of contacts made by survivors seeking counselling and support;

there was an increase of 83% in the length of time spent on calls made to RCC helplines.

According to the report, "Many of these appointments have been taking place late at night and over weekends, which was often the only time survivors could carve out a private space for themselves in lockdown."

When it came to the nature of the abuse disclosed by survivors, 55% related to rape, 25% to child sexual abuse and 14% to sexual assault.

The strain placed on mental health by the pandemic and associated restrictions was one of the reasons cited for the increase in survivors of all age groups contacting the centres for support, especially those aged between 40 and 49.

RCNI Executive Director, Dr Clíona Saidléar, said: “From our conversations with counsellors and managers in RCCs, we believe that this is in a large part due to the lockdown measures triggering past trauma.

This age cohort are often holding multiple responsibilities such as care of children and elders as well as unemployment, increasing pressures at this time.

Also in the lockdown period, 781 children and young people, aged between 12 and 23, engaged with the six centres.

Dr Saidléar said, "We do remain concerned for children during this period and know that there are many who have not been able to ask for support and help. We need redoubled Government and Tusla commitment to ensure that Rape Crisis Centres, alongside other specialist services and partners, the Gardaí, Sexual Assault Treatment Units and children's specialist services will be here when they do."

The information gathered by the RCNI came from 4,734 counselling appointments and 4,413 helpline contacts in the period, and was funded by the Department of Justice.

The RCNI said that given the current uncertainty, "it is more vital than ever for RCCs to remain resourced and flexible to meet survivor needs".

The data also showed professionals and others made contact seeking information and advice.

The RCNI said there had been a 69% increase in the number of contacts made to RCCs by individuals seeking information, and a 72% increase in the number of professionals accessing the helplines.