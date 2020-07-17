New book tells heroic tales of Irish at the Battle of Britain

The last surviving RAF pilot involved in the Battle of Britain is a soon to be 101-year-old Irishman and a new book salutes his bravery and those of his fellow countrymen who fought in the most famous aerial duel in history.

To mark its 80th anniversary, military historian Dan Harvey has published A Bloody Summer: The Irish at the Battle of Britain.

Mr Harvey, a former Lieutenant Colonel in the Irish Army and nephew of the late Taoiseach Jack Lynch, tells the remarkable story of those who fought in the Battle of Britain, including that of the Beamish family, from Co Cork, who provided the RAF with one air marshal, one air vice-marshal, two group captains and two flight lieutenants.

Wing Commander Victor Beamish’s father was the headmaster of Dunmanway Model School, Co Cork. Victor was born in 1903.

The family later moved to Coleraine, where Victor attended Coleraine Academical Institution and entered RAF College Cranwell as a flight cadet in 1921.

He served as a pilot up to 1933, when he had to retire, suffering from tuberculosis. Four years later, he had recovered and was back in the cockpit.

Read More Govt refuse to confirm date for new Stardust inquiry, campaign group says

In 1938, he was awarded the Air Force Cross (AFC) for establishing the meteorological flight, to assist with weather forecasting.

Mr Beamish was fully or partly involved in the destruction or damage of some eleven enemy aircraft during the Battle of Britain.

He was awarded a Distinguished Service Order in July 1940 and a Distinguished Flying Cross in November.

“He was active in many subsequent tussles, but on March 28, 1942 he was involved in an engagement with a Messerschmitt 109 a few miles south of Calais and his aircraft was seen to sustain damage," Mr Harvey said.

He was last seen entering clouds near Calais and it was presumed that he crashed into the English Channel.

"He was 38 years old and one of six siblings in the RAF.

Further to him there were his three brothers, George, Charles and Cecil, and two sisters, Katherine and Eileen.

"Between them all, the family provided one air marshal, one air vice-marshal, two group captains and two flight lieutenants,” Mr Harvey said.

In the summer of 1940, more than 40 RAF airmen with strong Irish connections took part in the Battle of Britain.

Nearly 3,000 pilots of many nationalities fought for the RAF during the Battle of Britain, which lasted from July 10 to October 31, including men like Patrick Joseph Thomas Stephenson, from Dublin, and Anthony Desmond Joseph Carroll Lovell, buried near his home in Portrush Cemetery, County Antrim.

“The reunions for the veterans of the battle were held throughout the subsequent decades, their numbers lessening each year.

"In time, all passes into history, and of those who fought in the skies over Southern England during the 'Bloody Summer' of 1940 only one pilot is still alive today.

"He is Dublin-born John Hemmingway,” Harvey said.

Born in 1919, Mr Hemmingway is due to reach his 101st birthday this month.

He fought in many dogfights, he survived being shot down four times in all, and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC).

"Also among many other assignments, he played a part as an air traffic controller in the D-Day landings,” Mr Harvey added.

A Bloody Summer: The Irish at the Battle of Britain is published by Merrion Press.