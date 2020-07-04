Missing teen found safe and well

Ronan Quinn, 15, was last seen on Thursday, according to a garda spokesperson.
Saturday, July 04, 2020 - 10:20 AM
Digital Desk staff

Gardaí have announced that Ronan Quinn has been found safe and well.

They have thanked the public for their assistance.

Earlier: Gardaí appeal for help finding missing teen

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for information as they look for a missing teenager.

Ronan is described as being around 5-foot-6, of slim build and he has blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a black tracksuit, grey t-shirt, black jacket and black runners.

Anyone with any information on Ronan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01-666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

